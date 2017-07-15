South Africa: ANCYL Wants Western Cape PEC Disbanded and Sent Back to Political School

The ANCYL's provincial secretary in the Western Cape, Andile Mbali has said that the ANC should disband its Provincial Executive Committee.

He said matters have become so shambolic that party president Jacob Zuma had called them "zombies".

The ANCYL was briefing the media on Friday after holding an extended provincial working committee meeting on Thursday to finalise its position on a range of matters

Mbali said the provincial ANCYL has become an "embarrassment" in the party's national executive.

"The president said to us that we are zombies in the Western Cape," said Mbali ahead of the arrival of the party's top six this weekend, which includes Zuma and Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe.

"The secretary-general said we are candidates for disbandment - we must go and self-correct... We became an embarrassment in the NEC," said Mbali.

The party's problems in the region were centred on the controversy around suspended chairperson Marius Fransman who has refused to go quietly.

Fransman was found guilty by the party in November 2016 of using his office to gain "sexual favours" from his former personal assistant Louisa Wynand.

He also made public statements which the party believed brought it into disrepute. He refused to attend disciplinary hearings and was suspended for five years.

The party's slide in support during the August 2016 local government elections were pinned on the Fransman impasse but since then, more cracks have begun to show.

The PEC has also been taken to task for disbanding the Dullah Omar region-which represents the Cape Town metro area - a decision which the league in the province wants reversed.

Mbali said that once the PEC has been disbanded, its previous members must be forced to take a refresher course at the ANC's political school to brush up on the party values.

The ANCYL has already announced its decision to support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the successor to Zuma for president of the ANC at the party's elective conference later this year.

On other matters, ANCYL provincial chair Khalid Sayed said they would "return the favour" to the SA Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) by not allowing them to address any of the League's provincial meetings after they started speaking out against Zuma.

Cosatu said Zuma was no longer welcome to speak at its meetings and the SACP is calling on Zuma to stand down over "state capture" allegations.

