15 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Back in Zimbabwe After Singapore Health Check-Up

President Robert Mugabe arrived back in Zimbabwe on Saturday after a week-long trip to Singapore for a medical check-up, state radio said.

The ZBC said Mugabe and his wife Grace were met at the Harare International Airport by the country's two vice presidents and several cabinet ministers.

As usual, his trip to Singapore stoked criticism of his expensive foreign travels, and speculation about his health and fitness to undertake another grueling campaign for re-election in 2018.

His ruling Zanu-PF party had to cancel a rally that Mugabe had been expected to address on Friday in Lupane in the west of the country.

There is growing speculation that, given his age, the 93-year-old Mugabe could call an early election.

This was after top ruling Zanu-PF official, Ignatius Chombo told supporters last weekend that Mugabe could "choose any date next year" to call for elections.

"Let's be ready expecting that the elections may come in February or March, which means we must be ready. We do not want to be under pressure or be caught unaware," Chombo said in comments carried by the state-run Herald.

Legal watchdog Veritas says according to Zimbabwe's constitution, the earliest election date possible is July 23, 2018.

Source: News24

