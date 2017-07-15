Tanzania: Prisons' Leather Factory to Produce 400 Pairs of Shoes Per Day By 2018

Moshi — The leather factory of the Prison's Department in Moshi town is expected to increase production from 150 pairs of shoes per day to 400 per day by the year 2018, it has been revealed when ministers toured the factory.

The development comes after the Parastatal Pensions Fund (PPF) decided to inject Sh54billion to build four more leather factories in the district.

Three ministers who toured the factory Friday evening commended the efforts by PPF in pushing forward Tanzania's industrialization drive.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Jenista Mhagama said that a feasibility study was being carried out to ensure that such investment comes with good financial returns.

"I want to assure all members of PPF that their security contributions are well protected. I do believe that if there is proper co-ordination, this investment will yield positive results," said Ms Mhagama.

She revealed that all security fund parastatals in the country are planning to fund 25 projects--all geared towards putting up new factories and reviving the old ones in the country.

By doing this, she said, over 200,000 jobs will be created, especially for the youth.

The Director General of PPF, Mr William Erio told the Ministers that when Moshi's Sh 54 billion factory is completed--by 2018 will boost shoe production in the district.

For his part, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, said he was aware that most Tanzanians find treasure in Tanzania-made leather shoes. PPF and the Prison's Department, he said, should inform his docket in case they face barriers in achieving their goals.

"We are ready to help in promoting the agenda of industrialization," he insisted.

The team of Ministers included Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Hamad Masauni.