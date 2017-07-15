Photo: Nigerian Navy

Nigeria navy cadets (file photo).

Abuja — The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Saturday reiterated its commitment to continue to protect the nation's maritime domain against crude oil thieves and other criminal activities.

The Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas, said this briefing journalists at the end of the second quarter route match at Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Abuja.

Represented by Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. James Oluwole, Ete-Ibas said matching was very much related to military, especially NN that it formed

part of its quarterly schedule event.

The CNS said that the major objectives of the route match was to keep the personnel fit, particularly physically and mentally, to enable them carry out their professional responsibilities of protecting the nation's assets.

He said "personnel fitness is very important, considering the nature of job of NN as it

requires a lot of physical and mental alertness.

"If you are not fit enough, you will find it very difficult to execute any assignment given to you as military or naval personnel."

He added that the route match cut across all personnel, from the lowest rank to the senior, across all NN units in the country simultaneously.