Uganda to Implement Bus Rapid Transit to Decongest Kampala

Photo: The Citizen

Ugandan State Minister for Transport Aggrey Bagaiire praised the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — Ugandan State Minister for Transport Aggrey Bagaiire on Saturady announced that his government will implement the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) concept in order to decongest the jam-prone City of Kampala.

Mr Bagiire made the announcement after visiting the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (DART) project, which has largely improved transport services in the Tanzania commercial capital.

"I have seen how this project works and I am very impressed. It is not the question of whether we are going to think about it, we are going to implement it immediately," said Minister Bagiire.

The Minister took time to visit the project after successfully concluding the signing of the MOU with Tanzania government on improvement of railway and inland waterways transport route from Dar es Salaam Port to Kampala via Mwanza Port.

The Minister with his delegation got a glimpse of how the transport service work buy boarding one of the buss and cruise from Ferry bus terminal to Morocco terminal. He was accompanied by Tanzania Permanent Secretary for Transport Dr Leonard Chamriho and other high-ranking officials.