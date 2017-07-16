Kenya: CS Henry Rotich Admitted to a Nairobi Hospital

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is among patients admitted to a Nairobi hospital with suspected symptoms of food poisoning.

Sources told the Nation that Mr Rotich was rushed to the hospital at midday on Friday.

His Trade and Industrialisation counterpart Adan Mohamed, who had a similar problem, was treated and discharged.

Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko told the Nation that the information he had received indicated that the two CSs were suffering from food poisoning.

The patients are suspected to have developed the symptoms after eating and drinking at a trade forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The CS is said to be admitted at the presidential wing.

More follows.