Uganda's Emong Wins Historic World Para Athletics Gold

David Emong has done it again. Uganda's Paralympic silver medallist put Uganda on the mark at the World Para Athletics Championships in London by winning the country's first ever gold on Saturday night.

Emong did it in style, running 3:58.36in the 1,5oom T46 event to beat defending champion Samir Nouioua (3:58.78) of Algeria in a terrific sprint finish on day two of the ongoing London World Para Athletics Championships. It was sweet revenge as Nouioua had beaten Emong for gold last year the the Rio Paralympics.

"I was expecting to win because I have been training at altitude with Uganda's champions Moses Kipsiro and Stephen Kiprotich. Last year I wasn't ready to win. I lacked behind at the end, but this time I was ready and in the last 100m I knew it was mine," said Emong.

Emong is one of only two athletes competing at London 2017.

Emony, 27, has just been named Uganda's athlete of the year by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) after his historic medal exploits at the Paralympic Games in Rio where he won the country's first ever medal. He was a runner-up for the Uganda sportsman of the year title that was awarded to footballer Denis Onyango.

Emong won silver in Rio last year. Paralympic Games are a major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities, and are held soon after the Summer Olympics.

The Para Athletics Championships on the other hand are held prior to the World Championships that are due at the same venue, London next month.

The World Para Athletics Championships will run through to 23 July. More than 1,150 athletes from 90 countries are competing in 202 medal events.