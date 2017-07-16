16 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 78 Arrested in Tshwane Over Weekend

A total of 78 people were arrested in Tshwane over the weekend, for crimes including theft and various drug-related charges, police said on Sunday.

"Seven arrests were made for possession of suspected stolen property, nine for theft, two for possession of car breaking equipment, six for fraud and two for house breaking and theft," said Captain Colette Weilbach in a statement.

Nineteen people were arrested for various crimes related to drugs.

Three people were also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Weekend crime prevention operations were conducted in Brooklyn, Garsfontein, Lyttelton, Sunnyside, Silverton, Pretoria Moot and Villieria," Weilbach said.

Those arrested would appear in the Hatfield Community and Pretoria Magistrate's Courts on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

