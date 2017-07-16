South Africa: Four Killed in Carletonville Collision

In a tragic collision in Carletonville, two people died on impact, while two others died at the scene, despite emergency medical efforts, ER24 paramedics said on Sunday.

Paramedics arrived at the scene of an accident between a Ford Fiesta and bakkie on the R41, about 20km outside of Carletonville, late on Saturday night, spokesperson Annine Siddall said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, two people had succumbed to their wounds, while two others died after receiving advanced life support."

The driver of the bakkie had sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

An investigation into the accident will be conducted.

Source: News24