16 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Takes Silver and Bronze in Boys 3000m

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya bagged silver and bronze in the Boys 3000m at a full to capacity Moi International Sports Center Kasarani courtesy of Edward Zakayo and Stanley Waithaka on the final day of the IAAF World U18 Championships on Sunday.

Despite picking up the pace on the final bend, Zakayo could not match the kick of Ethiopian Selemon Barega who clinched gold in a Personal Best of 7:47.16.

Zakayo also clocked a Personal Best of 7:49.17 while bronze medallist Waithaka returned a Personal Best of 7:50.64.

-Developing story-

