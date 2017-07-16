Gaborone — The Parliament Committee on Intelligence and Security has never met since its appointment in December 2014.

Answering a question in parliament on Tuesday, the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Eric Molale said a meeting of the committee was called on November 25, 2016 and only three members of the committee turned up, hence the meeting could not be convened as there was no quorum.

Mr Molale also stated that the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security had never been sworn in adding that the earmarked members for the committee were, Messers Kagiso Molathegi, Ignitious Moswaane, Shawn Ntlhaile, Ndaba Gaolathe, Samuel Rantuana, Shamukuni, Buti Billy, Christaan De Graaf and Mephato Reatile.

Mr Molale further said that the Intelligence Security Services Act established the Tribunal, adding that the current chairperson was a sitting Judge of the High Court, Justice Dr Zein Kebonang.

He further said the other two members were Mr Edward Muyaluka, who was a retired police officer who had considerable knowledge of the subject intelligence and Ms Tsetsele Fantan a public member.

The MP for Francistown South Mr Wynter Mmolotsi had asked the minister to give an update on the formation of the Security Tribunal.

Mr Mmolotsi also wanted an update on the number of times the Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and security had met.He further wanted to know the current members of the committee.

Source : BOPA