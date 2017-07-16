16 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia/Swaziland: Wedson Nyirenda's Bullets Massacre Swaziland 4-0 in Chan Qualifier

By Mike Makasa

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has inspired Zambia's local lads to an emphatic 4-0 win over Swaziland in a CHAN Qualifier.

Nyirenda's charges are one and a half step into the next round of the qualifying series.

Lusaka Dynamos star Clatous Chama scored a brace while Brian Mwila and defender Fackson Kapumbu completed the rout in Mbabane.

It was Zambia's biggest competitive win away in Swaziland. The last time Zambia beat Swaziland in a competitive continental fixture with significant 5-0 scoreline was 1990 in an Africa Cup qualifying fixture.

Zambia has previously posted wide scorelines (9-1) and 11-2 in 1978 both in international friendlies played in 1978.

