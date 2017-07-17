16 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sisulu Must Explain Dept's R10m Bill for Flowers and Gifts - DA

Photo: GCIS
Lindiwe Sisulu

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday questioned how the Department of Human Settlements could have spent more than R10m on flowers and gifts.

"Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu revealed, in a reply to a DA question, that her department spent more than R10m on flowers and gifts for employees in the 2013-14 financial year," said DA MP Solly Malatsi.

He said the party would now submit further questions in Parliament, in order to establish more details on the matter.

"[Sisulu] must also make public the full list of people who benefited from the R10m."

Source: News24

