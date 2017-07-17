South Africa: Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Kenya to Promote Fight Against Infectious Diseases

Popular South African musician, Yvonne Chaka Chaka is in the country to promote the fight against TB, Malaria, HIV Aids and jiggers.

The founder of Princess of Africa Foundation was invited by Kenyan NGO, Results Japan Kenya, whose key projects aim at bettering the health and economic conditions of the poorest people in Kenya.

Ms Chaka Chaka landed at the Kisumu International Airport late on Saturday afternoon accompanied by Ms Noriko Shirasu, the Executive Director of Results Japan.

Also in her delegation are 6 Japanese MPs, 40 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) officials, and a host of officials from the Embassy of Japan in Kenya.

On Sunday, July 16 th , the songstress will grace an event organized by Results Japan Kenya, where jigger infested people will be treated and given shoes. She will also be promoting the need to test for TB and HIV, which have been major health issues in the area.

CHAKA CHAKA 'S VISIT

Located 30 kilometres from Kisumu, Essumba is one of the poorest areas in the country, that lacks water and other social amenities.

Ms Chaka Chaka's visit comes at a time when the NGO is working towards improving access to water in schools, fumigating homes to eradicate jiggers, donating drugs for the fight against TB, as well as donating shoes to people battling the jigger menace.

Her efforts comes at a time when the villagers have collected 10,000 signatures to petition the county and national government to establish a health facility, an improve water access, which have been major problems for decades.

Ms Chaka Chaka and the Japanese MPs will also visit Kangemi Health centre, where the NGO runs a TB clinic, and supports free medical services for patients.

During that function, a pact will be signed between the community leaders and the county government to build a modern TB laboratory to improve TB treatment, a disease common in the area.