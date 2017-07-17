Nigeria: We Never Said Nnamdi Kanu Is Seeking Self-Recognition - Ohaneze Youths

President, Ohaneze Youth Council, Okey Isigusoro has refuted a statement ascribed to him that the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was seeking self-recognition with the agitation for secession.

Isiguzoro had been quoted by the President of Arewa Youth Forum, Yerima Shettima as saying that Kanu was seeking recognition at a parley between the two youth groups in Abuja Saturday night which was called to fathom ways of resolving the face-off arising from the quit notice imposed on Ndigbo from the south east resident in the north by a coalition of northern groups.

Reacting to the statement, Isiguzoro said he was quoted out of context.

He said that at no time did he raise any issues on Kanu, IPOB or the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB at the meeting.

According to him, his take at the meeting was the positions taken to resolve the issue of quit notice.

He said: "I spoke on the quit notice and how to resolve it for everybody to live in peace. That was all. And a committee was set up. There was never a time I mentioned IPOB or MASSOB in my speech."

Similarly, the Ohaneze Youths in a statement last night added that they would never condemn any moves of self-determination by either IPOB or MASSOB.

It text read thus: "Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council ratifies The Misquote "that The President Of Ohanaeze Youths Said That Nnamdi Kanu Is Seeking Self Recognition.

"The issue of Nnamdi Kanu never came up. We will never condemn the self determination clamourd by IPOB and MASSOB, rather our meeting with Northern Youths under auspices of Arewa Youths was to find a middle ground on how to ratify the Quit Notice Ultimatum.

"we had a fruitful discussion, and we urge our people and the Press not to derail this peace process between Ohanaeze Youths and Arewa Youths.