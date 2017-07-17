Nigeria: 9 Confirmed Dead in Calabar Tank Farm Blast

The Cross River Police Command has confirmed that nine people died in a fire outbreak that occurred at Linc Oil and Gas tank farm at around on Sunday morning.

Hafiz Inuwa, the State Commissioner of police, said several other persons, who sustained injuries were currently being treated in one of the hospitals in Calabar.

"Up until now, nobody has come out to tell us that this is what caused the fire outbreak," he said.

"We have gone round, we have done what we can do but investigation will later reveal what actually led to the explosion.

"For now, nine people are confirmed dead and many others who sustained different burns are currently receiving treatment in one of the hospitals around town," he said.

Officials from the Cross State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), were on ground to assess the extent of damages caused by the explosion.

The fire outbreak also affected the high tension cable which connected depot's electricity transformer, while two vehicles and other important equipment were also burnt to ashes.

A staff of the depot, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said that the fire outbreak occurred when staff of the depot where discharging out the old products in the tanks to fill in the new consignment.

"As we speak right now, the vessel that brought in our new product is just by the port here. Some of our staff were discharging the old product from the tank with a view to bring in the new one when the fire outbreak occurred," he said. (NAN)