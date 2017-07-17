16 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Group Seeking Recall of Saraki Are Not Known in Party - APC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in llorin West Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday dissociated itself from those calling for the recall of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki from the senate.

Alhaji Suleiman Bala, the APC Chairman in llorin West Local Government Area told journalists in Ilorin that the group and its members were not known by the party.

Bala, who spoke to journalists at a special prayer held for Saraki, condemned the call for the recall of the senate president.

He described their action as calculated attempt to retard the steady progress in all facets of development of the country.

"Those calling for the recall of our leader, the Senate President are not known to us; in fact they are not from Kwara ", he said.

The chairman said the prayer was organised for Saraki to seek God's continued protections over him and guidance at all times.

The special prayer which was led by the Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohamned Bashir featured recitation of several portions from the Quran

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in attendance at the special prayer session were APC chieftains from the local government and the state.

Nigeria

Former Security Adviser Says Jonathan 'Defeated' Boko Haram

Despite the Boko Haram taking over several territory including about 16 local government areas during the Goodluck… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.