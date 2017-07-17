Nigeria: Go, Tell the Hyenas and the Jackals That PDP Is Back - Ndukwe

Following victory of the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the country's main opposition party, the People's Democratic Party, PDP, at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, a member of the party and one of the most consistent and prominent critics of the Buhari-led APC administration, Jude Ndukwe, took to his Facebook page to celebrate the victory with a powerful, emotional, yet, inspirational poem full of biblical metaphors.
While the poem eulogised all those who had carried on the functions of an opposition party even as individuals despite the many inconveniences associated with such a venture using biblical champions as metaphors for them as the case lasted, Ndukwe ended up predicting "that faith will replace fear, and rejoicing will replace weeping, (and) that justice and peace shall reign again in the land (since) Nigeria will rise again, because PDP is back, (and) power returns to the people"
Below is the poem in full:
PDP: GO, TELL THEM
Go, tell them
That for every lion there's a Samson
For every bear, there's a David.
Let them know that
For every Pharaoh, there's a Moses
For every famine, there's a Joseph
Go into the Rock
Tell them
That for every broken wall of our nation
There's a Nehemiah
For every wickedness, there's an Esther
Let them know that for every Red Sea
There's a rod
For every lion in the den
There's a Daniel
Go, tell them. Let them know
That for every prophet of Baal
There's an Elijah
And for every Judas there are eleven others
Go, tell them, let them know
That there are still many prophets of
The Living God who haven't
And will never bow to Baal
Go, run quickly, tell the lion king
That Elisha is around
And that Joshua is ready
Fully apparelled for battle
To take the nation back to the people
The people of God
Go, tell the hyenas and the jackals
Those who called their citizens dogs and baboons
That about this time in 2019
'A seah of the finest flour will sell for a shekel and two seahs of barley for a shekel at the gate of Nigeria."
Tell them that faith will replace fear
And rejoicing will replace weeping
That justice and peace shall reign again in the land.
You, yes, you, just go, go and tell them
That come 2019, Nigeria will rise again
Because PDP is back, power returns to the people.
Jude Ndukwe is the former Special Adviser (Media) to Ex-Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.