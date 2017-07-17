Nigeria: Go, Tell the Hyenas and the Jackals That PDP Is Back - Ndukwe

Following victory of the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the country's main opposition party, the People's Democratic Party, PDP, at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, a member of the party and one of the most consistent and prominent critics of the Buhari-led APC administration, Jude Ndukwe, took to his Facebook page to celebrate the victory with a powerful, emotional, yet, inspirational poem full of biblical metaphors.

While the poem eulogised all those who had carried on the functions of an opposition party even as individuals despite the many inconveniences associated with such a venture using biblical champions as metaphors for them as the case lasted, Ndukwe ended up predicting "that faith will replace fear, and rejoicing will replace weeping, (and) that justice and peace shall reign again in the land (since) Nigeria will rise again, because PDP is back, (and) power returns to the people"

Below is the poem in full:

PDP: GO, TELL THEM

Go, tell them

That for every lion there's a Samson

For every bear, there's a David.

Let them know that

For every Pharaoh, there's a Moses

For every famine, there's a Joseph

Go into the Rock

Tell them

That for every broken wall of our nation

There's a Nehemiah

For every wickedness, there's an Esther

Let them know that for every Red Sea

There's a rod

For every lion in the den

There's a Daniel

Go, tell them. Let them know

That for every prophet of Baal

There's an Elijah

And for every Judas there are eleven others

Go, tell them, let them know

That there are still many prophets of

The Living God who haven't

And will never bow to Baal

Go, run quickly, tell the lion king

That Elisha is around

And that Joshua is ready

Fully apparelled for battle

To take the nation back to the people

The people of God

Go, tell the hyenas and the jackals

Those who called their citizens dogs and baboons

That about this time in 2019

'A seah of the finest flour will sell for a shekel and two seahs of barley for a shekel at the gate of Nigeria."

Tell them that faith will replace fear

And rejoicing will replace weeping

That justice and peace shall reign again in the land.

You, yes, you, just go, go and tell them

That come 2019, Nigeria will rise again

Because PDP is back, power returns to the people.

Jude Ndukwe is the former Special Adviser (Media) to Ex-Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.