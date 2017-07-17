Nigeria: Buhari Has Been Honest With Nigerians, Deserves Prayers of All - Tinubu

A leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves the prayers of Nigerians over his health challenges, because he has been honest with them.

Mr. Tinubu who was speaking at Government House, Kano, during a condolence visit to the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on the death of elder statesman, Maitama Sule, said the health challenges of the president should not be politicised.

"Although I am not the spokesperson of the president and I am also not in the presidential team, the president is healing very fast and God willing, he is coming back very soon".

On the faceoff between the National Assembly and the Executive, Mr. Tinubu said it is a normal thing and would soon be resolved.

"I had been there before and what is happening is a normal interface, it is normal in democracy. The Executive has its role and the Legislature has its own role, they should work for the betterment of the country."

Mr. Tinubu praised the government of Mr. Ganduje and endorsed the governor for a second term in 2019.

He said the facts on ground and the matured style of governance of Mr. Ganduje have automatically earned him a second term in office.

He said the APC was following with keen interests the activities of Mr. Ganduje because of the strategic importance of the state to the nation.

"And so far, Ganduje has not betrayed our trust. In fact, he has done wonderfully well".

Responding, Mr. Ganduje described Mr. Tinubu as the pendulum of Nigerian politics and urged him and other national leaders to continue to work together for the development of Nigeria.

He said events of the past few weeks had shown that Nigeria needs the urgent attention of national leaders.

"I believe if these leaders come together and synchronise and fashion out ways out of our differences, the nation will in no time become united," the governor said.