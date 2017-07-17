10 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: S' South Elders Urge Nigerians Pray for Buhari's Quick Recovery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Aduge-Ani

The South South Chiefs/Elders Council International has joined in urging Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery and return of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him complete the good work he started for the country.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his palace in Abuja at the weekend, president general of the council, HRM (Dr.) A.W Udosen note that the present administration under Buhari has brought accountability and transparency in public affairs.

Udosen maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari's leadership was the handiwork of God, who wanted a person that would bring sanity and fight corruption in the affairs of the country.

He stated that anybody who mocks the president due the sickness is equally mocking God, adding that anybody fighting him is also fighting God, because it is God that brought him to power.

"We thank God for bringing the person President Muhammadu Buhari to power. We voted for him to power and by the grace of Almighty Allah he will come back and finish his tenure.

I pray for him for quick recovery and that God should heal him and give him good health so that he can come back and continue with the good work he is doing for the country," he said.

Udosen maintained that Nigerians at this point of development should not be talking of disintegration, true federalism which gives equal opportunities every part of the country, irrespective tribes and religion.

He called on the national assembly to look into the 2014 confab report and see how it can be implemented to solve the ongoing problems and agitations by different groups in the country.

Nigeria

Former Security Adviser Says Jonathan 'Defeated' Boko Haram

Despite the Boko Haram taking over several territory including about 16 local government areas during the Goodluck… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.