Nigeria: S' South Elders Urge Nigerians Pray for Buhari's Quick Recovery

The South South Chiefs/Elders Council International has joined in urging Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery and return of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him complete the good work he started for the country.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his palace in Abuja at the weekend, president general of the council, HRM (Dr.) A.W Udosen note that the present administration under Buhari has brought accountability and transparency in public affairs.

Udosen maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari's leadership was the handiwork of God, who wanted a person that would bring sanity and fight corruption in the affairs of the country.

He stated that anybody who mocks the president due the sickness is equally mocking God, adding that anybody fighting him is also fighting God, because it is God that brought him to power.

"We thank God for bringing the person President Muhammadu Buhari to power. We voted for him to power and by the grace of Almighty Allah he will come back and finish his tenure.

I pray for him for quick recovery and that God should heal him and give him good health so that he can come back and continue with the good work he is doing for the country," he said.

Udosen maintained that Nigerians at this point of development should not be talking of disintegration, true federalism which gives equal opportunities every part of the country, irrespective tribes and religion.

He called on the national assembly to look into the 2014 confab report and see how it can be implemented to solve the ongoing problems and agitations by different groups in the country.