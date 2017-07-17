Nigeria: Don't Pay for Purchase, Repairs of Transformer, Kaduna Electric MD Yells Customers

The Managing Director/CEO of Kaduna Electric, Engineer Garba Haruna has dismissed reports that electricity users are being asked to buy and/or maintain transformers and other facilities by the Company and called on customers to report anybody demanding for money to purchase or repair of transformers to the Head Office of the Company.

He made the rebuttal at a public forum organized by the House of Representative Committee on Power in Kaduna at the weekend .

Engineer Haruna who took time to explain the huge investment made by the Company in the last two years, charged the customers to always discharge their side of the bargain which he said is prompt settlement of their bills while assuring that the Company is always alive to its own responsibility.

"If anybody demand for any money from you to purchase or maintain any equipment, get his full name and ID number and report same to our head office. We don't do that and we don't encourage such conduct" he said.

He also called on the public to report any suspicious movement around power supply assets like distribution transformers in their neibourhood to guard against vandalism of such facilities.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Mr. Daniel Asuquo directed the Management of Kaduna Electric to resolve and metered all pending issues of customers who participated in the now rested CAPMI scheme within six weeks.

He also directed the NERC to follow through, all petitions submitted by customers at the public hearing and ensure timely resolution of the complaints and assured the members of the public that the committee shall always work in their best interest.

Mr. Asuquo charged electricity consumers to note that "payment of electricity bills is an obligation that must be discharged at all times".