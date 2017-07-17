Nigeria: Can Security Features On Discs Prevent Piracy?

Can inscribing security features on discs before movies are released prevent them from being pirated?

Managing director of Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC), Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, thinks so.

"I am looking at a two prong approach to curb piracy of movies: deployment of technology and legislature," he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

"Of course, the enforcement which has been ongoing manually can equally be enhanced further by technology. So with both in places; I think we will be able to drastically cut down on piracy."

Maduekwe said that when movie-producers inscribe security features on their products, it would be difficult for pirates to reproduce such products.

"When you talk about technology, you want to make it more difficult for people to go about the copyright issues of such products.

"For example, the disks we play in Nigeria will not play in Niger Republic.

"In Niger Republic, they have their own standard specifications that must be met by producers of disks before they are released to the market.

"So, there is no reason why Nigeria cannot come up with its own specifications that will be made available to the manufacturing companies of CDs to follow.

"The companies working in concert with movie- producers will only need to inscribe specified features onto compact disks before releasing them to the market," he said

The corporation's boss said that if Niger Republic with five million populations could do something unique for themselves, Nigeria with about 180 million population and a larger market should be able to decide what they want.