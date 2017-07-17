16 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #AMAA2017 - Stephanie Linus Tops Best Dressed List

By Jayne Augoye

This year, Nollywood's major personalities did not disappoint style-wise at the just concluded African Movie Academy Awards. Although the big names, Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, and Omotola Jalade-Ekiende, were conspicuously absent, a host of Nollywood stars and starlets looked like a million bucks on the red carpet.

This year, stunning revealing floor length Peek-a-Boo dresses with sheer fringe details was the top choice for most of the ladies. Interestingly, Nigerian designers made some of the dazzling outfits on display. A handful of Nollywood actresses experimented with bold colours, exquisite fabrics and daring high-slit dresses that had everyone talking.

But very few wowed and ruled the rep carpet. Notably, Stephanie Linus who announced her arrival in a stunning Fouad Sarkis Couture, pink floor length dress. The belle of the night, Stephanie's make-up and hairstyle also added beauty to the dress ensuring that she was the cynosure of eyes throughout the event.

