Nnedi Okorafor's Book, Who Fears Death.

Nigerian-British writer Nnedi Okorafor has revealed that her 2010 fantasy novel 'Who Fears Death' has been adapted by Home Box Office (HBO) for a television series. In a tweet on the 10th of July, the writer shared this news with her fans and followers. The book won the 2011 World Fantasy Award for best novel as well as the Carl Brandon Kindred Award in 2010, for outstanding work of speculative fiction dealing with race and ethnicity because of its unique blend of Nigerian culture with science fiction.

Nnedi's works are usually laced with cultural norms- especially the ones that affect women, yet she skillfully shatters these stereotypes about Africans and women. The book 'Who Fears Death' is the story of a girl - Onyesonwu, who was conceived as a result of rape. The story takes us through her development to the point where she discovers a world full of mystical powers, where she learns that she must end the war between the two communities.

Also included in her tweet was the Executive Producer of the upcoming series. The writer stated that the prestigious George R. R. Martin will preside over the production process of the series. She wrote: "My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer. George is the author of best-selling series of fantasy books 'Game of Thrones' and is currently the Executive Producer of the HBO adaptation of his book- hit TV series Game of Thrones, and he's doing a great job with that, therefore Nnedi is in great hands".

According the author, the development has been in the works for a few years, but they just decided to come forward with it. She also revealed in another tweet that she will be overseeing the adaptation:"I am very involved. I also know George well (we met in 2014 and I stayed in touch); he's been a sort of mentor to me through all this. And all those involved know what this story is; Onyesonwu is in good hands."