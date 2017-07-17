Nigeria: Where Is Nigeria As a Nation Today, Do You Want to Be? - U.S. Envoy

The Charge d' Affairs of the United States Mission in Nigeria, Mr David Young, on Sunday enjoined Nigerians to shun political, religious and ethnic sentiments, and to always love themselves.

Young, who is also an ordained Pastor, made the appeal in a sermon entitled "Where is Nigeria as a Nation Today and Where Do You Want to be?," in Lagos.

The Envoy said in a sermon at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island, Lagos, that it was imperative for Nigerians to embrace agape love.

"Whether you are Yoruba, Ibo, Fulani or Hausa, Muslim or Christian, Nigerians should love themselves and their neighbours.

"We must understand the kind of love that Jesus wants us to have for ourselves and for God. Agape love is a special love. This is the kind of love that would make Nigerians truly love themselves and even their enemies.

"This is really the type of love that Nigerians need today. This kind of love is also needed in America," he said.

Young said that it was important for Nigerians to realise that God sent Jesus to demonstrate and teach humanity agape love.

The Charge d' Affairs also urged Nigerians to learn to begin to live according to Biblical Scriptures on the need for them to always love themselves and their neighbours.

Young said that it was imperative for Nigerians to also known that Jesus did not encourage or support actions and attitudes that would divide people and communities.

"You should love yourselves because love came from God to us all. We must all focus on how to live on agape love.

"We need to work for justice and respect for all people around us, irrespective of their tribe, religion and lifestyle.

"We need to symbolically wrap everything we do or engage in, with the love of God. We need to know that Jesus is always walking with us, but we are not seeing him.

"We need to allow Jesus walk the roads of our lives with us always. We need to always show hospitality to our neighbours, so that we can see Jesus," he added.