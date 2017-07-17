It's that pageantry moment again. Malawians in Ireland will on 29 July watch the crowing of beauty queen and king in the Mr and Miss Malawi Ireland to be held in Dublin.

Other than hosting just a beauty contest for females, the organisers want a progressive and glamorous event by including men.

"At first in 2013, we did the Mr Malawi Ireland and Miss Malawi Ireland separately. So this time we have decided to do it together," said one of the organizers of the show, Brian Mwenelupembe.

He said they decided to merge Mr Malawi and Miss Malawi pageants because they all have same goal which is to give Malawian men and women a chance to represent their country at international level.

Grace Mserembo, who is part of the organising team, said apart for the catwalk of Malawian boys and girls, there will also be music entertainment with hip-hop star Tay Grin billed to perform.

"We have invited Tay Grin as a headline artist for the event. It's going to be glamorous. We have hot girls and real handsome men to show fitness, Malawian fashion and style, knowledge and better understanding of Malawian history and culture.

"Eight young men and eight young women will compete for the crown. Apart from the crown and trophy, the top 3 winners of Mr and Miss Malawi Ireland will go home with cash prizes, one night stay at a 5 star hotel for 2, dinner for 2, with lots of consolation prizes for the next 2 next contestants," she said.

Mserembo disclosed that the winners of the competition will represent Malawi at the International event of Mr Africa Ireland and Miss Africa Ireland 2017 to be held later in the year.

"The contestants will compete in four main challenges, namely Malawian History Challenge, Fashion and Free Style as well as Body Physical Challenge," she said.