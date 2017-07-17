Uganda: Museveni Grants Official Burial for Rotarian Owori

Kampala — The government last evening said it will accord Samuel Frobisher Owori, the fallen president-elect of Rotary International, an official burial.

Owori died last Thursday due to complications from surgery from the United States of America, according to the Rotary International website.

The 76-year-old had travelled to attend a Rotary engagement but decided to visit a hospital for a surgery since he had some time on him but did not make it.

"It is true that the President has authorised an official burial for Owori, the president-elect for Rotary International," Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda said last evening by telephone when contacted.

"We shall have consultations with the family, the Rotary movement in Uganda and the international movement and in due course, we shall communicate," he said.

Burial programme

Meanwhile, Owori's family last evening released a tentative burial programme for the fallen Rotarian.

According to Prof Charles Olweny, who was appointed the family's spokesperson, the body of Owori will be leaving the US for Uganda on July 22 and arrive in the country on July 24.

"The body will leave the US on July 22 and pass through Kenya. It's expected to arrive in the country on July 24 but we are not yet sure at what time," Prof Olweny told this newspaper by telephone yesterday.

Prof Olweny said the government has promised to accord Owori an official burial for his contribution to the country.

"The body will be given an official burial. The decision was made by the President and tomorrow (today) at midday, we shall meet the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda," Prof Olweny added.

The tentative burial programme shows that there will be a Rotary day at Lugogo Indoor Stadium by Rotarians to honour him on July 25.

On July 26, the body is expected to be taken to Parliament so that the legislators can also honour him and thereafter, the body will be taken to his family home in Munyonyo, Kampala.

The following day, there will be a funeral service at a venue to be announced by the family.

His body will then be taken to in Kidera Village in Tororo District on July 28 and burial is expected to take place on July 29.

Rotary International on their website, said plans are underway to establish a memorial fund in honour of Owori and that details will be provided at a later date.

Owori was in August 2016, nominated to head Rotary International as its president for year 2018/19.

He was the first Ugandan to be nominated to this prestigious position and the second in African.

Rotary International is a body responsible for the administration, policy formulation and financial control of Rotary clubs worldwide.

Owori's term as Rotary's 108th president would have begun on 1 July 2018. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Kampala for the past 38 years.