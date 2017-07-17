Nigeria: Niger Govt Donates N30 Million to Survivors of Suleja Flood

Niger Governor Abubakar Bello has approved N30 million to the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to provide relief materials to survivors of Suleja flood.

A statement by the governor's chief press secretary, Jibrin Ndace, in Minna on Sunday said that the governor gave the approval when he visited some flooded areas in Suleja and Lapai Local Government Areas of the state.

Eleven people died and several houses were destroyed during a heavy rainfall on July 8 in Suleja.

The chief press secretary quoted the governor as calling on the residents of the state to compliance strictly to the urban development regulations to ensure safety of lives and property.

Bello, who attributed losses in human and property to the floods mostly to non adherence to such regulations, warned against indiscriminate building of structures, especially on waterways.

"It is glaring that most of the affected structures were on the natural flood path. We have to desist from these unwholesome practices and obey simple laws meant for our good," the governor said.

Ndace said the governor also paid a condolence visit to Malam Saad Abdullahi, a resident of Checheniya area who lost two wives and six children to the flood.

Bello, he further said also visited Gawuraka in Tafa Local Government Area of the state where a body was recovered meters away from the deceased's home.

He said that Bello also visited Sabo Orehi village in Lapai Local Government Area, where a bridge linking the state to Kogi collapsed due to the flood.

Bello assured that a new bridge would be constructed within 40 days by the state Road Maintenance Agency (NIGROMA).

The governor, however, directed the agency to create alternative route to enable movement of vehicles take place pending when the new bridge would be constructed. (NAN)