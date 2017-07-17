16 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Niger Govt Donates N30 Million to Survivors of Suleja Flood

Tagged:

Related Topics

Niger Governor Abubakar Bello has approved N30 million to the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to provide relief materials to survivors of Suleja flood.

A statement by the governor's chief press secretary, Jibrin Ndace, in Minna on Sunday said that the governor gave the approval when he visited some flooded areas in Suleja and Lapai Local Government Areas of the state.

Eleven people died and several houses were destroyed during a heavy rainfall on July 8 in Suleja.

The chief press secretary quoted the governor as calling on the residents of the state to compliance strictly to the urban development regulations to ensure safety of lives and property.

Bello, who attributed losses in human and property to the floods mostly to non adherence to such regulations, warned against indiscriminate building of structures, especially on waterways.

"It is glaring that most of the affected structures were on the natural flood path. We have to desist from these unwholesome practices and obey simple laws meant for our good," the governor said.

Ndace said the governor also paid a condolence visit to Malam Saad Abdullahi, a resident of Checheniya area who lost two wives and six children to the flood.

Bello, he further said also visited Gawuraka in Tafa Local Government Area of the state where a body was recovered meters away from the deceased's home.

He said that Bello also visited Sabo Orehi village in Lapai Local Government Area, where a bridge linking the state to Kogi collapsed due to the flood.

Bello assured that a new bridge would be constructed within 40 days by the state Road Maintenance Agency (NIGROMA).

The governor, however, directed the agency to create alternative route to enable movement of vehicles take place pending when the new bridge would be constructed. (NAN)

Nigeria

UN Opposes Forced Return of Nigerian Refugees From Cameroon

The United Nations (UN) has opposed the Cameroonian government's "forced repatriation" of 130, 000 Nigerian refugees to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.