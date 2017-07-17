Maiduguri — A 10-year-old, Gambo Bukar was yesterday killed when a suicide vest deceptively worn on him by Boko Haram terrorists while grazing at Baram and Tamsongamdu villages in Mafa Local govrnment area exploded, leaving his 8-year-old brother, Umar Bukar with serious injuries.

Confirmng the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku said the scene was visited and the area rendered safe by the police EOD team, adding that normalcy has since been restored to the area.

"Yesterday 15/7/2017, at about 1000hrs, two boys, Gambo Bukar and Umar Bukar, aged 10 and 8yrs respectively, Fulani by tribe, of Dalti village in Jere LGA, outskirt of Maiduguri, went out for grazing at Baram and Tamsongamdu villages in Mafa LGA.

"They came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists elements. Gambo Bukar was strapped with IED vest and set free. They returned home at about 1600hrs of same day, and failed to disclose their encounter with the terrorists.

"In the process of unstrapping the vest, the IED exploded killing Gambo Bukar alone, while Umar Bukar sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

"Scene was visited and the area rendered safe by police EOD team. Normalcy has since been restored to the area," Dsp Victor Isuku said.