17 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Commiserates With Sokoto Govt Over Death of Lawmaker

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Sokoto State over the passing away of a member of the House of Representatives, representing Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Muhammad Wamakko.

In a statement by his senior special assistant media, Garba Shehu, the President extends condolences to the leadership of the National Assembly, professional colleagues and the immediate family of the deceased, who had contributed immensely to the development of democracy.

He said President Buhari believes that Wamakko left at a time that his services were most desired by the country, describing him as a "gentle and uncontroversial politician."

"The President extols the humility of the departed lawmaker, which he said "was one of his salient virtues" that would be really missed by the country, noting that Wamakko "gave encouragement to the younger generation to join politics and contribute their own quota to the country's development."

"President Buhari prayed Allah to bless the soul of the deceased, comfort his family and reward his good deeds," he said.

