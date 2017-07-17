Nigeria Can't Break Up, Dogara Insists

Abuja — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, yesterday rebuked those calling for the disintegration of the country, stating that they lacked the understanding of God's plan for the nation.

He said: "Those who think Nigeria is a mistake, it may be because they don't know the purpose. But if you want to know the purpose of a thing, you have to go back to the manual, and who puts the manual together? It's the manufacturer, so I would challenge them to go back to the manufacturer of Nigeria, who is God, so that we can get the manual for Nigeria.

"If we were a mistake, maybe during the first civil war, this country would have disintegrated but God decided to keep this country one and God has never made a mistake."

Speaking during a thanksgiving service yesterday at his Elect Christian Assembly Church, Nyanya, Dogara said Nigeria is not a mistake because it was God who created the her and has good plans for the people.

He argued that for the country to have survived the civil war means that there is a purpose for the nation, and "until the destiny of this nation is realised, nothing will happen to Nigeria."

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Hassan Turaki, Dogara acknowledged the multifaceted challenges confronting presently and urged Nigerians not to relent in offering prayers for the country as nothing is impossible with God, including current challenges.

He said: "'For our country, we will never cease to ask that prayers be made, especially collective prayers. We all know the benefits of collective prayers; it is said that whenever two or three of you come together and ask of anything, God will do it.

"'We know the challenges we face, they are quite enormous challenges, they are very difficult, but they are not insurmountable. With God on our side, we will surmount them, and the only way we can do that is when we have the benefit of the wisdom of God; wisdom means application of knowledge."