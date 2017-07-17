16 July 2017

Tanzania: President Magufuli Mourns Dr Mwakyembe's Wife

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli led other Tanzanians to mourn the death of Minister for Information, culture, sports and arts Dr Harrison Mwakyembe's wife, who passed away on Saturday night.

Ms Linah Mwakyembe passed away at the Agha Khan Hospital, where she was admitted.

President Magufuli said he has been saddened by Ms Mwakyembe's demise.

"I understand the pain you are going through right now... I pray to God to give you strength during this difficult time," said President Magufuli.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) was also among those, who used social media platforms to send their condolences to Dr Mwakyembe.

