Nigeria Is Not a Mistake, Says Dogara

Abuja — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that Nigeria was not a mistake, noting that those calling for disintegration of Nigeria do not know the plan of God for the country.

Dogara observed that if Nigeria was a mistake, the country would have been consumed by its first civil war.

The Speaker made these known during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, at His Elect Christian Assembly Church, Nyanya, Abuja, Dogara further stated that Nigeria is not a mistake because it was God who created the country and He has good plans for her people.

According to a statement signed by his special adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, Dogara said; "Those who think Nigeria is a mistake, it may be because they don't know the purpose. But if you want to know the purpose of a thing, you have to go back to the manual, and who puts the manual together? It's the manufacturer, so I would challenge them to go back to the manufacturer of Nigeria, who is God, so that we can get the manual for Nigeria.

"If we were a mistake, maybe during the first civil war, this country would have disintegrated but God decided to keep this country one and God has never made a mistake," he stated.

The Speaker argued that for the country to have survived the civil war means that there is a purpose for the nation, and that "until the destiny of this nation is realised, nothing will happen to Nigeria."

While acknowledging that the nation is facing multifaceted challenges, the Speaker urged Nigerians not to relent in offering prayers for the country as according to him, nothing is impossible with God, including Nigeria's challenges.

"'For our country, we will never cease to ask that prayers be made, especially collective prayers. We all know the benefits of collective prayers; it is said that whenever two or three of you come together and ask of anything, God will do it."

"'We know the challenges we face, they are quite enormous challenges, they are very difficult, but they are not insurmountable. With God on our side, we will surmount them, and the only way we can do that is when we have the benefit of the wisdom of God; wisdom means application of knowledge."