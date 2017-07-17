17 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thembisile Yende's Alleged Killer Back in Court

A man accused of murdering his lover and former Eskom employee, Thembisile Yende is expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

David Ngwenya, 43, a technician at Eskom, allegedly murdered his lover, Yende, after he suspected that she would "spill the beans" on his involvement in a copper cable theft syndicate.

Her body was discovered in the storeroom at the Pietersboth substation after she went missing on May 17.

He was arrested on June 15.

Ngwenya was denied bail at his last court appearance on June 29 after he failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released on bail.

Magistrate Cornell Pretorius ruled that Ngwenya should have done more than just deny the charges of premeditated murder against him.

The court heard that her murder scene looked like it was "staged" to make it look like Yende committed suicide.

Ngwenya stands accused of injecting Yende with a substance, before striking her head with a crowbar and subsequently suffocating and strangling her after a struggle.

