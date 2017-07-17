Photo: Benson Momanyi/The Nation

Nasa presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga addressing a rally at Rigoma playground in Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County on July 16, 2017.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals are Monday pitching tent in Homa Bay in a bid to erase possible gains made by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in their tour of the county last week.

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to lead his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and Isaac Ruto to campaign in a region which is traditionally an opposition backyard.

The opposition coalition's principals will tour various towns in the county and converge for a mega political gathering to be graced by other opposition politicians at Homa Bay County Stadium in Homa Bay Town at about 2pm.

PROJECTS

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo said Mr Odinga will use the rally to explain to residents how the Jubilee administration is "taking mileage" on projects he played a role to initiate during his tenure as prime minister and also to advocate for the six-piece voting pattern.

"Mr Odinga will explain the origin of projects in the county [that] President Kenyatta and his deputy are claiming. He will also campaign for ODM Party [candidates]," said Ms Odhiambo.

Ms Odhiambo mentioned the 1.5 billion Mbita-Rusinga Bridge launched last week by President Kenyatta in her constituency as one of the projects Mr Odinga played a role to initiate during his tenure as Prime Minister.

POLITICAL STORM

Mr Odinga is also set to calm a brewing storm as a result of tough political contests pitting ODM party candidates and independent candidates.

In the county, independent candidates seeking parliamentary and governorship positions are giving ODM party candidates a run for their money.

Mr Odinga has in past political campaigns in Siaya County called on the independent candidates in the region to shelve their ambitions and back ODM y candidates, a move which has been vehemently resisted by the independents.

The heads of the Nasa presidential campaign team in Nyanza and Homa Bay, Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and nominated MP Oburu Oginga have been traversing the region with the six-piece voting pattern campaign.