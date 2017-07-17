The MDC-T has sent a get well soon message to Grace Mugabe after her accident at the Harare International Airport when the First Family chauffeur set their vehicle in motion before she had properly settled in.

Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora, said on behalf of his party and supporters they "wish her well" as she must see a free Zimbabwe under the MDC-T.

The First Lady was reported to have been involved in a "freak" accident soon after arriving from a weeklong medical trip in Singapore with the President.

Addressing party supporters at a constituency feedback rally in Kuwadzana 4 Sunday organised by MDCT vice president Nelson Chamisa, Mwonzora said the First Lady needs to be careful.

Mwonzora said by now she should be used to how they move as they are always on the road travelling from one place to another.

"First, I want to say to Grace Mugabe get well soon," Mwonzora told cheering party supporters.

"We may not be very much aware of what happened as a party besides what we have read in the media," he said.

Mwonzora added, "Grace Mugabe must live long to see a new Zimbabwe under MDC as the winds of change are blowing. Come 2018 we want Grace to be fit and assist Mugabe to vote for Tsvangirai as he would be old and unable to vote by himself."

President Mugabe's spokesperson, George Charamba, told the media that Grace "was very unfortunate and saved by her shoe which slipped off her leg, otherwise it could have been worse".

"She was treated at Trauma Centre for about an hour and discharged," Charamba said.