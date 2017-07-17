16 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Says Wishes Injured Grace Well

Tagged:

Related Topics

The MDC-T has sent a get well soon message to Grace Mugabe after her accident at the Harare International Airport when the First Family chauffeur set their vehicle in motion before she had properly settled in.

Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora, said on behalf of his party and supporters they "wish her well" as she must see a free Zimbabwe under the MDC-T.

The First Lady was reported to have been involved in a "freak" accident soon after arriving from a weeklong medical trip in Singapore with the President.

Addressing party supporters at a constituency feedback rally in Kuwadzana 4 Sunday organised by MDCT vice president Nelson Chamisa, Mwonzora said the First Lady needs to be careful.

Mwonzora said by now she should be used to how they move as they are always on the road travelling from one place to another.

"First, I want to say to Grace Mugabe get well soon," Mwonzora told cheering party supporters.

"We may not be very much aware of what happened as a party besides what we have read in the media," he said.

Mwonzora added, "Grace Mugabe must live long to see a new Zimbabwe under MDC as the winds of change are blowing. Come 2018 we want Grace to be fit and assist Mugabe to vote for Tsvangirai as he would be old and unable to vote by himself."

President Mugabe's spokesperson, George Charamba, told the media that Grace "was very unfortunate and saved by her shoe which slipped off her leg, otherwise it could have been worse".

"She was treated at Trauma Centre for about an hour and discharged," Charamba said.

Zimbabwe

Mbeki Provokes the Ire of Zimbabwean Opposition

Former president Thabo Mbeki has provoked the ire of Zimbabwean opposition parties after he claimed that the British's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.