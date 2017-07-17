17 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man in Court for Allegedly Killing Atlantis Mother and Daughter

A man who allegedly killed a young mother and her daughter is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Wilfred Oliphant, 35, is charged with the murders of Octavia Skippers, 23, and her 2-year-old daughter Cleo Skippers.

Their bodies were found in the bushes in a field between Protea Park and Witsand, near their home on Acacia Crescent and their heads were buried in the sand.

Oliphant did not apply for bail when he appeared on June 12.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said at the time they would oppose bail if he would apply for it at a later stage.

