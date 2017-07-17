South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa On Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his widely stated support for the establishment, without delay, of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Deputy President Ramaphosa however opposes an application in which AfriForum, the Quaker Peace Centre and the F.W. de Klerk Foundation are asking the Constitutional Court to order the Deputy President to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the allegations of state capture.

Deputy President Ramaphosa opposes this application based on his understanding that the Constitution does not permit the Deputy President to exercise Presidential powers.

The Presidency