16 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC to Spell Out Action On Inciters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Francis Nderitu/The Nation
Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, at Multimedia University of Kenya in Nairobi on March 14, 2017.
By Samwel Owino

The electoral agency is on Monday expected to announce measures it will take to curb the rising political intolerance that has been witnessed recently in some parts of the country.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sent a team of investigators to Kisumu, Kabarnet and Thika, where cases of heckling were witnessed last week.

They will release their findings Monday.

HECKLED

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were on Wednesday last week heckled by Nasa supporters as they launched an East African Breweries Ltd bottling line in Kisumu.

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga was also heckled during his campaign tours in Baringo and Kiambu counties.

OFFENDERS

He had to cut short his speeches on both occasions.

"The commission will take several measures, including fining offenders, suspending campaigns in the violence-prone areas and barring candidates from participating in the election," IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

"We call on all candidates, political parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns with utmost restraint and in strict adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct," he added.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.