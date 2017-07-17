Photo: Francis Nderitu/The Nation

Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, at Multimedia University of Kenya in Nairobi on March 14, 2017.

The electoral agency is on Monday expected to announce measures it will take to curb the rising political intolerance that has been witnessed recently in some parts of the country.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sent a team of investigators to Kisumu, Kabarnet and Thika, where cases of heckling were witnessed last week.

They will release their findings Monday.

HECKLED

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were on Wednesday last week heckled by Nasa supporters as they launched an East African Breweries Ltd bottling line in Kisumu.

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga was also heckled during his campaign tours in Baringo and Kiambu counties.

OFFENDERS

He had to cut short his speeches on both occasions.

"The commission will take several measures, including fining offenders, suspending campaigns in the violence-prone areas and barring candidates from participating in the election," IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

"We call on all candidates, political parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns with utmost restraint and in strict adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct," he added.