16 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania Adamant Kenya Must Lift Embargo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta, right, and his Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli address a joint press conference at State House, Nairobi, on October 31, 2016.
By John Namkwahe

DAR ES SALAAM — Diplomatic and trade relations between Kenya and Tanzania appear to be going through turbulent times, with both imposing tit-for-tat bans on each other's exports.

Kenya has banned Tanzanian wheat flour and gas exports, citing safety and quality concerns and Tanzania has reciprocated by slapping a ban on Kenyan tyres, margarine and fermented milk.

MAIZE

Tanzania has also banned overland transport of maize from Zambia into Kenya, which is experiencing one of the severest shortages of the staple in years.

The trade tiff is strange, given the huge volumes of goods flowing between the two countries and the potential harm that trade disputes could cause.

Last week, Tanzania maintained that Kenya must lift the ban on its gas and wheat flour exports, warning that it was weighing retaliatory measures.

Industry, Trade and Investment Permanent Secretary Adolf Mkenda said no action has been forthcoming from Nairobi since February and June when the two countries agreed that the ban be lifted.

Kenya has argued that wheat imports from Tanzania were outside the common external tariff benchmarks to allow free entry into the country.

But Prof Mkenda accuses Kenya of bad faith, breaching agreements between the two countries and ignoring directives from EAC secretariat.

"Tanzania will not sit idly as its traders are denied entry into Kenya for no good reason. This will not happen. We are weighing all our options and they are several which I may not want to state," the PS told The Citizen in an interview on Friday.

Tanzania

We Are Going to Court Over Ban On Rallies - Opposition Leader

Former Prime Minister and leader of Chadema Edward Lowassa says the party plans to seek court intervention if the ban on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.