15 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Davido Truly Has 30 Billion in His Account' - Mayorkun

DMW boss, Davido, born David Adeleke, has continuously shied away from putting a figure on his riches. In his latest hit 'IF' where he stated he has '30 billion in the account' was not taken seriously either but his protege and label mate, Mayorkun, may have let the cat out of the bag in his recent chat with Potpourri on how much the Omo Baba Olowo is really worth.

"First, we are our own artistes; we're doing our own stuff," he said, correcting the impression that artistes under DMW have been leveraging on the money and affluence of Davido to promote their respective music careers.

" Talking about the money, no be me sing '30billion for the account o', so everybody knows the person that has the money and they know the people who are just trying to be heard. I've money of course, I'm making my own money but you can't compare my money to Davido's. Davido actually has as much as 30 billion, if not more than that; David is from a very wealthy family so don't doubt it; we're just street boys they're trying to help", he said.

