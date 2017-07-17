Kenya: Uncertainty Hits Presidential Debate Again

Photo: File photo/The Nation

The planned presidential and running mates debates slated for July 24 and July 17, respectively, have been thrown into confusion and may not take place after all.

This comes after a section of presidential candidates and their running mates on Sunday threatened to boycott the debates that were supposed to be held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Karen.

CLARIFY

In what appears to be a fresh blow, five presidential candidates - Dr Ekuru Aukot, Michael Wainaina, Cyrus Jirongo, Japheth Kavinga, Joe Nyaga, and Abduba Dida - together with their running mates - Miriam Mutua, Emmanuel Nzai, Orina Momanyi, Mithiora Kariara, Titus Ngetuny wrote a letter, dated July 16, to the chair of the Presidential Debates Steering Committee, Mr Wachira Waruru and the Debates Media Ltd, the organiser of both debates, seeking clarification on the mode of the debate.

CRITERIA

The letter had cited discrimination of the uninvited candidates, saying it was unconstitutional and discriminatory.

They promised to only attend the debate if their grievances are addressed and a clarification made on the mode of debate organisers include all presidential candidates and their running mates.

"Further to our previous communications on the above referenced matter, you are yet to clarify to us that you are not pursuing two tier Presidential Debates.

"Should you therefore be still committed to this discriminatory approach, the undersigned being duly cleared presidential candidates and their running mates will have no option but not to participate in what is a clearly unconstitutional, illegal and discriminatory process," part of the letter seen by the Nation read.

CAMPAIGNS

However, even without the new turn of events, there had been rumours that the running mates for the two top presidential candidates, Mr William Ruto and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, would give the debate a wide berth.

Unconfirmed reports had indicated that Mr Ruto would not attend the debate, and it later emerged that he would join the President in Lamu for campaigns.

PREPARED

Mr Waruru had earlier told Nation that preparations had been finalised although he noted that none of the running mates had confirmed attendance.

"We invited all the candidates and we expect them to turn up tomorrow for the debate although none of them have responded to us formally either declining or confirming their attendance," Mr Waruru said at the time.

"There is still time for them to confirm but as a committee we are fully prepared for the debate," Mr Waruru added.

UHURU AND RAILA DECLINE

Last week, the committee was forced to postpone the presidential debate from July 10 to 24 after President Kenyatta and National Supper Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga said they would not attend, citing issues to do with organisation.

This was however dismissed by the organisers who maintained that they have been in constant communication with the candidates and that the teams attached to the various candidates had regularly been updated on the details of the debate.

The debate will be aired live on all the top media houses.