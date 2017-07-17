17 July 2017

Nigeria: Soyinka Becomes Honorary Education Ambassador for Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State , weekend, conferred on Africa's first Nobel laureate in Literature, Prof. Wole Soyinka, a Honorary Education Ambassador.

The decision, Vanguard learned, was to attract goodwill and support to the state government's initiatives in the education sector.

Dickson, while presenting the Letter of the Honorary Ambassadorial Award to the literary icon, in a statement, noted that the honour was bestowed on Soyinka because of his achievements and democratization of knowledge across the world.

According to Dickson, Soyinka's exceptional accomplishments in the field of Literature and his irrepressible spirit in espousing the right values of socio-political theory and ethical standards, had placed him in a good position to fly the Bayelsa flag in the fight against ignorance and poverty of the mind.

Calling for support from all people of goodwill within and outside the country, Dickson said Education Development Trust Fund is targeted at breaking the long years of under-development and deprivations suffered by the people.

Dickson said, "Let me also appreciate you for your long years of commitment and dedication to the issues and causes affecting our people. And, you are still going on championing the cause for restructuring and bringing about a just and equitable world, Nigeria and the Niger Delta.

"I therefore, have the honour to appoint you as a Special Honorary Education Ambassador of Bayelsa State. This appointment is made not only on account of your exceptional global profile and reckoning as a Noble Laureate but also for your well known love for our people and passion for the democratization of knowledge world-wide."

