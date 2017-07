Andulo — The motorcycle racer António Samuel won on Friday the race in Andulo's municipality racing circuit, central Bié province.

The 120cc motorcycle competition brought together 10 pilots from the Municipalities of Andulo, Cuito Catabola and Camacupa.

The event marked the 46th anniversary of Andulo municipality

With 49 points, António Samuel finished in the first place followed by Richa José (44 points) and André Virgílio 35 points.