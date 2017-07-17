Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire Hold Bilateral Talks - Security, Energy, Roads Top Discussions

Liberia and Cote D'Ivoire have held bilateral talks aimed at strengthening cooperation in the areas of security, energy, roads, agriculture and regional affairs. The talks took place in Monrovia on Saturday, July 15, when President Alassane Ouattara paid a one-day working visit to Liberia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, both countries stressed the need for promoting and strengthening security between the Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire that will lead to joint patrols to enhance the safety of the two nations.

On energy, both sides recognized the ongoing Cross-Border projects currently underway in Nimba, Maryland and Grand Gedeh counties; the CLSG, which saw ground breaking during the just ended ECOWAS 41st Summit in Liberia as well as plans to construct a dam on the Cavalla River.

Both delegations noted the need for roads, which remain critical to the promotion of trade and commerce as well as the free movement of goods and services. They underscored the urgency of the Ganta - -Saniquellie to Danane corridor and agreed to take steps to prioritize soon.

The two delegations acknowledged agriculture as vital to economic prosperity and growth and called for cooperation that will lead to improved trade and commerce between both countries and peoples.

Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire agreed to work together to promote regional and continental cooperation at the levels of the Mano River, ECOWAS and the African Union.

Meanwhile, during a press stakeout by President Sirleaf and her Ivorian counterpart acknowledged the sisterly and friendly relations between the two countries. President Sirleaf said the visit was a way of honoring President Ouattara in recognition of his invaluable contributions to humanity.

For his part, President Ouattara praised President Sirleaf for her leadership and her role in transitioning Liberia from a state of conflict to stability.