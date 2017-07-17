Lesotho: Nyovest Billed for Lesotho Tour

Multi-award winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest will bring his Thuto Album Tour to Lehakoe Recreation Club in Maseru on 28 July.

The album went gold on the day of its release on 5 May and reached platinum status two weeks later. It was also streamed 1.2 million times on YouTube in just seven days and also generated one million streams on iTunes in 14 days.

Nyovest debuted in Lesotho in 2014 shadowing fellow rapper HHP before coming on his own to launch his debut offering Tsholofelo at Club 4Fordy in Khubetsoana.

He had been billed to perform his second album, Refiloe in Lesotho last year but the show was called off for unspecified reasons.

The Thuto show is facilitated by beverage franchise, Mofaya Lesotho who are currently running a promotion on Facebook for people to make the event's poster their profile picture to stand a chance of winning tickets to the show.

Standout tracks from Thuto include Destiny featuring American, Goapele; Top Shayela, Confused, Superman, We living good and Was Never Ready For You.

The likes of DJ Hoasy, Dj Vesta, Dj Ebonics, Dj Smooth, Dj Katz and Emjay from South Africa as well as Juvy and Mega Hertz are part of the supporting acts.

Juvy this week told the Weekender that he was greatly inspired by Nyovest and it was an honour to share the stage with him.

"The first time I shared the stage with Cassper was in 2010 in Botswana during the Intervarsity Games Opening Bash," Juvy said, adding they had also shared the stage at "a beautiful show at 4Fordy".

"Although the weather was not friendly (at the 4Fordy show) I believe he saw that Lesotho has so much talent.

"Cassper is quite a hustler and I am greatly inspired by the hard work he puts into his career and it is always an honour to open for him. A collaboration with him on just one song would be the cherry on top," he said.