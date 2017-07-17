Lesotho: Zagro Deejays Drop Debut Album

ZAGRO Deejays' debut offering which is set for release next month could take the local entertainment scene by storm, if the rave reviews for the first single on social media and radio stations are anything to go by.

The single, Your Groove featuring songstress Miss Jijjy was released on 30 June and it has received the thumbs up on social media and call-in programmes on local radio stations.

Zagro DJs comprises of Nthethe 'DJ Allegro' Sekoli and Siyabonga 'DJ Skizo' Chefa who have been releasing singles such as Your Star featuring Linkeng and Signature, Malesehlana featuring Lala and Imithandazo.

The group was formed in 2004 as a trio which also featured DJ Khepza who left in 2015 to start a solo career.

They proved their versatility when they incorporated a bongo drum, played by DJ Allegro, into their sound. They also featured rappers L-Tore and Nirex on a House beat of the track Slega which became a club anthem during the last festive season.

They received the Best Producer Award at the Ultimate Music Awards 2016 in November 2016.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, DJ Allegro said they took their time to perfect their sound and build their brand.

"Planning an album and releasing it are two different things so as much as we always wanted to drop one, we had to ensure that our sound is one we trust will be regarded as the best in terms of quality and originality," DJ Allegro said.

"We released different singles to introduce our sound and we have also performed at various events even for free just so we could form a solid followership with the audience.

"We also released Your Groove as the first single for the upcoming album so people can know what to expect from the album and the response has been overwhelming. It is going to be a commercial House album with only one deep House track.

"Since people have been burning with an adrenaline rush for our offering, we promise that we will not disappoint at all. This is going to be the album people will be jamming to this festive season throughout the country and beyond," he said.

Allegro said album would be a 12-track offering, adding they worked with various musicians such as local vocalists Nel Rivers, Lala, Mapule and Juvy as well as South Africans Lesley Mbatha and Beyond Song and Sadi from Botswana.

Local producers Taks Beats and PK Matete are also featured on the album. Allegro said music lovers should look out for tracks like Hale Phirimile and Go Back.

"The idea of featuring so many people is to promote unity among musicians irrespective of the genre by showing that if we work together we can release a better product. It is also important to work with people from other countries to broaden the market.

"We have also mapped out a distribution plan which will ensure that we cover the whole country and not just Maseru as it is normally done. Afterwards, we will focus on tapping into other countries," he added.