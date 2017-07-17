Sudan: Arts' Forum to Host Diplomats, Politician On Sudan, S-Sudan Future's Horizons Next Monday

The forum will be directed by Dr. Sara Al-Beili, the director of the Diplomatic Studies Center of the Arts Faculty.

Khartoum — The forum of the Khartoum University Faculty of Arts will host Monday noon, 13:00 a.m, at Al Shariqa Hall, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Al-Tayib Zainul-Abdeen, the lecturer at the Institution for Asian and African Studies, Dr. Mansour Khalid Mohamed, the former Assistant of the President of the Republic, and Dr. Lual Deng the former Oil Minister, lecturer at Juba University to talk about the Sudan and the state of South Sudan.. Future's Horizons, under the auspices of the chancellor of Khartoum University.

