14 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad Sets Plan for Reception of Returnees From Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — Ambassador Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami noted that the Sudan has an accumulated experience in resolving the emergency circumstance for the voluntary and compulsory return of the Sundaes abroad.

In statement to SUNA Al-Tuhami referred to the sudden return for more than 60 thousands Sudanese from Libya in safe humanitarian tracks in which efforts of the state's educational, security and economic efforts coordinated.

He indicated that depending on its experience the secretariat will deal with the return of the Sudanese from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pointing to the works of committee formed by decision of the Council of Ministers, including all the ministries and the relevant organizations for the formation of a room for statistics and follow-up with the concerned embassies, a reception committee in the airports and the other crossings in Port Sudan, Sawakin and has mobilized the efforts of the donors and partners administrations.

