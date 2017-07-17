14 July 2017

Sudan: FIFA Suspends Ban On Sudan Football

Khartoum — The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) decided to lift the suspension of the international football activities of Sudan after the Sudanese prime minister followed the will of the world's football body.

The Government of Sudan has pledged to the FIFA in writing not to interfere again in the affairs of the Sudanese football, news medium Al Shorouq reported.

The FIFA published its decision online, saying that Sudan Football Association (SFA) confirmed that Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh issued the resolution that suspends an earlier decree by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.

The SFA president recognised by the FIFA, Dr. Mutasim Gaafar, has been reinstated and the recently 'self-proclaimed president' Abdelrahman Sirelkhatim, as the governing body termed it, has left.

However, the dropping of the ban came too late for the Sudanese teams of El Merrikh and El Hilal which played in the African Champions League, and Hilal El Obeid in the Confederation Cup.

